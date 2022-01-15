Jamaica burns while waiting for a crime plan, says Bishop Alvin Bailey

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Presiding Bishop of the Christian Holiness Church in Jamaica, Dr Alvin Bailey is challenging the Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang to show moral rectitude and resign immediately.

In a statement on Saturday, the bishop said if Chang refuses to resign, the prime minister should relieve him of his duties in the interest of the safety and security of the Jamaican people.

Bailey’s call comes against the background of the alarming increase in the number of gruesome murders over the past few days in particular and what he said was the minister’s inability to show the nation that there is a plan to bring back law and order in the country.

Read: Police commissioner vows to break murderous start to 2022

“Under Dr Chang’s watch, crime and violence islandwide has reached alarming proportions and shows no sign of abatement. The violent, frightening and brutal nature of the killings reflect wonton disregard for law, order and the efforts of his administration. So, he must take responsibility for the ineffectiveness and incompetence of his leadership,” Bailey declared.

“It is clear that Jamaicans have lost confidence in the Minister of National Security. It is also clear that he is unable to earn the support and confidence of Jamaicans in the fight against crime, which is an important component. This makes the reshuffle of the Cabinet a sham, as Jamaicans were expecting the prime minister to announce a new Minister of National Security,” Bailey added.

Continuing, he said “With the current minister remaining in the post, the prime minister has made a mockery of the process of a Cabinet reshuffle, made worse with the announcement of a new ministry”.

The clergyman, who is also Vice-President of the Jamaica Evangelical Alliance, also questioned the competence of Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, who he said holds the position of “technical director and chief strategist” for the Jamaica Constabulary Force [JCF].

“Where is his strategy to cauterise crime? While the nation waits, there is unrest and demotivation among the rank-and-file of the JCF on the matter of promotions and emoluments, but the only talk is about the need for more resources for the JCF to be effective. What is the plan to apprehend the ever growing number of criminals who have taken over our country? Have those in authority run out of ideas to bring back peace to this nation? In fact, while the commissioner remains quiet, Jamaica burns!” Bailey declared.

He said pressure must be brought to bear on the police commissioner to positively impact the alarming incidents of crime and violence with the implementation of relevant and effective policing if the government is to save our nation and our people from destruction.