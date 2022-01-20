Jamaica can achieve Vision 2030 by doing right with right attitude — Prayer breakfast pastor

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prayer breakfast pastor, Reverend Dr Rohan Ambersley, believes that despite limited time, Jamaica can achieve Vision 2030 with the island's leadership adopting and endeavouring to do the right thing, with the right attitude.

According to Ambersley, who was speaking at the 42nd annual National Leadership Prayer Breakfast at Jamaica Pegasus Thursday morning, while Jamaica is still a relatively young country, the nation must grow beyond juvenile tendencies and place the country above self and other interests.

Constantly, interjecting the theme of the event, 'Pressing Forward with Faith, Hope and Love', throughout his 30-minute sermon, Ambersley chided the leaders for doing the wrong things, which he believes has not enabled Jamaica to progress successfully.

“Our potential as a nation will never be maximised without a recognition that we cannot get right results from wrong actions. Certainly not over the long term,” Ambersley said.

“We have underperformed despite the richness of our heritage, despite the skills of our people, despite the bounty of the blessings of the Lord on our land and I suggest that this underperformance is significantly related to the accumulation of wrong things done and things done wrongly.

“Our country has bled and continues to bleed for the wounds inflicted by those who are determined to do wrong and perhaps aided and abetted by those who have failed to resolve that determination with equal commitment in the opposite direction,” he stated.

Ambersley said that love must be the centre of the motivation for all actions and with the right motives, the island will achieve much more, moving forward.

Meanwhile, In a seeming jab at the Opposition, People's National Party (PNP), for not embracing the recent States of Emergency (SOE) that was called by the Government of Jamaica to stem the bloodletting on the island, Ambersley opined that human rights should not supersede what is humanly.

“I submit for consideration that as we pursue the necessary promotion and defence of human rights, there must be a concomitant commitment to what is humanly right.

“If you think about human rights, void of what is humanly right, this will ultimately lead to a proliferation of human wrongs, with dire consequences for the future and fabric of this nation. We must commit to right actions, based on right motives,” Ambersley stated.

The PNP, in voting against the SOE in the House of Parliament, stated that it violates the constitutional and human rights of the island's citizenry.