Jamaica chairs talks on multi-destination tourism

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A high level meeting of regional tourism ministers was held in Cancun, Mexico yesterday to focus on establishing a task force for preparation of a draft for a multi-destination tourism framework.

The meeting, which was led by Mexico and Jamaica, and chaired by Jamaica's tourism minister Edmund Bartlett, agreed to prepare a draft document by June 2021 which is also aimed at bolstering arrivals.

“This is being done with the hope that the draft document will be ready for discussion and acceptance at the United Nations World Tourism Organization's Commission of the Americas (CAM) meeting, which will be held in Kingston on June 19, 2021,” Bartlett explained.

Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Panama and Cuba were key players in the discussions, and are hoping to finalise the agreement, the first of its kind, to commence by the start of the 2022/2023 Winter Season.

This follows years of ongoing discussions between countries in the region to develop multi-destination tourism, in order to fuel growth within the sector.

“This agreement will enable joint marketing arrangements between these countries, while also providing tourists with the option to enjoy multi-destination experiences during their vacations at attractive package prices. It will be a game changer in tourism diplomacy and economic convergences in the Caribbean region,” Bartlett promised.

Present at yesterday's multi-destination meeting were: Miguel David Collado Morales, Minister of Tourism for Dominican Republic; Ivan Eskildsen, Minister of Tourism for Panama, and Miguel Torruco Marqués, Secretary of Tourism.

The parties re-convened today, with the addition of Julián Guerrero Orozco, Vice Minister of Tourism for Colombia, to discuss the provision of aid to volcano affected St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Nicole Marrder, Minister of Tourism for Honduras has also been invited to attend.

Bartlett is currently in Cancun, for the World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) Global Summit 2021. The event is being held in partnership with the Government of Quintana Roo, under the theme 'Uniting the World for Recovery.'

Balford Henry