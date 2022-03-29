Jamaica colours to light up Niagara Falls on Independence Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced that on Independence Day, Niagara Falls in Canada will be lit up black, green and gold.

Grange made the announcement on Saturday, March 26, at the Toronto Event Centre, Grand Bizarre. Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, co-hosted the event.

“The Emancipation and Independence period, starting in early July to culminate as usual with the Grand Gala on Independence Day, August 6, will be filled with the usual pomp and pageantry,” Grange said.

“You will be able to see real time what's happening at the Grand Gala, and at the same time you will be able to share with us what you are doing to celebrate our Diamond Jubilee. This will include witnessing the Jamaican colours lighting up Niagara Falls. It will be fireworks when we 'tun it up',” Grange added, explaining that a link will be set up to host watch parties so that those within Diaspora communities in Canada, the United States and in the United Kingdom will be a part of the activities at the Grand Gala.

The minister also stated that Prime Minister Andrew Holness will reveal more of the projects and events that are associated with Jamaica 60 during its grand launch to be hosted in Jamaica in April, as Holness will be the keynote speaker at the event.

In the meantime, Grange called on the people of Canada to continue to help in building Jamaica.

“Let us commit not only to a celebration with a fire burning in our hearts that will provide energy and warmth to our people but also to the building of our nation so that everyone will see Jamaica as the place of choice to live, work, do business and raise families,” she said.

“Indeed, when the black, green and gold standard was raised on that night of August 6, 1962, Jamaicans everywhere felt a fire ignited in their body, mind and spirit, as our nation took a bold step on the journey to greatness. This is the fire we are determined to re-ignite in Jamaica 60. This is the natural mystic that is Jamaica,” the minister added.

“And that is why, amid the fight against a global pandemic and our decision to surge forward through the creation of corridors of resilience, we decided on the Jamaica 60 theme – Jamaica 60: Re-igniting a nation for greatness,” Grange said.