Jamaica continues to register record COVID numbers with 1,714 new cases

Jamaica continues to register record COVID numbers with 1,714 new casesTuesday, January 11, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Tuesday reported over 1,714 new cases of COVID-19, a record high for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported one virus-related death in the last 24-hours.
This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 105,172 and the death toll to 2,502.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 1,011 females and 701 males with ages ranging from one day to 99 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (587), St Catherine (309), St James (170), St Ann (168), St Elizabeth (78), Westmoreland (70), Manchester (68), St Thomas (54), Clarendon (53), Hanover (48), Trelawny (44), Portland (36), and St Mary (29).
Meanwhile, the latest victim was a 77-year-old male from St Catherine.
Three deaths were reported under investigation.
The country also recorded 94 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,675.
The country’s positivity rate now stands at 60.3%.
There are confirmed 10,458 confirmed active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy