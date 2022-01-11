Jamaica continues to register record COVID numbers with 1,714 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Tuesday reported over 1,714 new cases of COVID-19, a record high for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported one virus-related death in the last 24-hours.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 105,172 and the death toll to 2,502.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 1,011 females and 701 males with ages ranging from one day to 99 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (587), St Catherine (309), St James (170), St Ann (168), St Elizabeth (78), Westmoreland (70), Manchester (68), St Thomas (54), Clarendon (53), Hanover (48), Trelawny (44), Portland (36), and St Mary (29).

Meanwhile, the latest victim was a 77-year-old male from St Catherine.

Three deaths were reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 94 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,675.

The country’s positivity rate now stands at 60.3%.

There are confirmed 10,458 confirmed active cases on the island.

