Jamaica donates medical supplies to Cuba to fight COVID-19

Jamaica donates medical supplies to Cuba to fight COVID-19Thursday, September 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith on Wednesday handed over medical supplies to Cuba to assist in the country's COVID-19 fight.
The supplies included medicines, disposable medical masks, syringes and other pharmaceutical items.
Johnson Smith said the donation was Jamaica's component of a wider Caricom initiative to support Cuba's COVID-19 response as a demonstration of solidarity and friendship and to provide humanitarian assistance.
''The supplies were donated by private sector entities and will be sent with donations also made by members of the local medical fraternity,'' the minister shared on social media.
In March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica, 140 Cuban medical professionals arrived on the island to support the country's national virus response efforts.
“What we are witnessing is a continuation of the friendship between Jamaica and Cuba. In a time of crisis, in a time of emergency that we have with COVID-19, the Cuban Government, the Cuban people have risen to the occasion. They have heard our appeal and they have responded,” Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton said at that time.
