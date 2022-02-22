Jamaica eases some COVID-19 restrictions

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday announced the easing of some measures that are in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus on the island.

There has been a further relaxation of the nightly curfew, which is now set to run from midnight until 5:00 am. The new curfew hours come into effect Friday, February 25 and run until March 17.

The previous curfew ran from 11:00 pm until 5:00 am.

The limit on funerals have been increased to a maximum of 100 people, and the maximum number of persons at events hosted by public entities have been increased from 50 to 100.

Holness also announced an end to the travel authorisation requirement through the JAMCOVID platform and travel-related quarantine effective Tuesday March 1.

The prime minister made the announcement in an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, noting that indications pointed to a “rapid improvement” of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Jamaica is the latest country to announce the easing of restrictive COVID-19 measures.

The Dominican Republic last week announced an immediate suspension of all restrictive coronavirus restrictive measures.

Holness had hinted at the move earlier this month when he stated in Parliament that “the DRMA has reached its limit” and that the “country has reached its tolerance limit for restrictions.”