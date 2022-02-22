Jamaica eases some COVID-19 restrictions

Jamaica eases some COVID-19 restrictionsTuesday, February 22, 2022
|
Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday announced the easing of some measures that are in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus on the island.
There has been a further relaxation of the nightly curfew, which is now set to run from midnight until 5:00 am. The new curfew hours come into effect Friday, February 25 and run until March 17.
The previous curfew ran from 11:00 pm until 5:00 am.
The limit on funerals have been increased to a maximum of 100 people, and the maximum number of persons at events hosted by public entities have been increased from 50 to 100.
Holness also announced an end to the travel authorisation requirement through the JAMCOVID platform and travel-related quarantine effective Tuesday March 1.
The prime minister made the announcement in an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, noting that indications pointed to a “rapid improvement” of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
Jamaica is the latest country to announce the easing of restrictive COVID-19 measures.
The Dominican Republic last week announced an immediate suspension of all restrictive coronavirus restrictive measures.
Holness had hinted at the move earlier this month when he stated in Parliament that “the DRMA has reached its limit” and that the “country has reached its tolerance limit for restrictions.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy