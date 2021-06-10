Jamaica elected to UNESCO's 2005 Intergovernmental Committee

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has announced that Jamaica was elected to a seat on the Intergovernmental Committee for the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

Jamaica's elevation took place on Friday, June 4 during the Eighth Session of the Conference of Parties to the 2005 Convention, which was held from June 1 to June 4.

“For members of the Entertainment, Cultural and Creative Industries in Jamaica, the 2005 Convention encourages the free and unimpeded movement of artistess, through bilateral agreements including the establishment of no-visa regimes,” Grange said.

“It is also a legal instrument which encourages trade in, and movement of, cultural goods, particularly through South-South trade, which is trade among developing economies such as those in the Caribbean, East European and Asian countries. This is seen as a way of addressing the imbalances in trade agreements between developing economies and those of the developed world.

“Jamaica's elevation comes during the UN designated Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, and demonstrates how important I consider the need to protect and develop the cultural and creative sectors in Jamaica, so much so that I am prepared to employ measures at both the local and international levels,” she continued.

The minister said it is also the second major UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee to which Jamaica has been elected to serve during her tenure.

“In 2019, Jamaica commenced its tenure on the powerful Intergovernmental Committee for the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Now, in 2021, during the global pandemic, my commitment to developing the Entertainment, Cultural and Creative Industries (ECCI) has not waned. Indeed, I gave instructions to lobby for this seat so as to create a more responsive environment for our ECCI's,” Grange said.

Jamaica has benefitted from several grants through the International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD), a multi-donor fund established under the 2005 Convention.

The new members of the Intergovernmental Committee are as follows:

Group I: France and Norway

Group II: Georgia and Serbia

Group III: Cuba and Jamaica

Group IV: Bangladesh and Vietnam

Group V(a): Burundi and Madagascar

Group V(b): United Arab Emirates and Palestine

The 2005 Convention's main objective is to strengthen creation, production, distribution, dissemination, access and enjoyment of cultural expressions transmitted by cultural activities, goods and services, with a strong focus on developing countries.