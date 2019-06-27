Jamaica elected to serve on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica was elected in May to the United Nations (UN) Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), to serve for a four-year term until 2023.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith made the disclosure on Tuesday during a press conference at her New Kingston office.
She said the ministry continues to promote and lobby for Jamaica's representation on various UN bodies.
“Jamaica will contribute to the global drug agenda by introducing innovative ideas, particularly as they relate to the treatment of cannabis, for which the rescheduling has been proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Committee on Drug Dependence. We support this review process, and the work of the WHO, in this regard, is highly valued,” the minister stated.
Established by the UN's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 1946, the Commission is a policymaking body that guides international action against drugs. The CND is mandated to monitor the world drug situation, develop strategies on international drug control and recommend measures to address the world drug problem.
Johnson Smith noted that Jamaica continues to be represented at high levels on important international committees and bodies with the support and guidance of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
In this regard, she informed that Jamaica assumed its seat on ECOSOC for the three-year term 2019 to 2021 as of January 1 this year.
“We are committed to playing an active role on this Council to strengthen its work and to advance Jamaica's interests,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy