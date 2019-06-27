Jamaica elected to serve on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica was elected in May to the United Nations (UN) Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), to serve for a four-year term until 2023.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith made the disclosure on Tuesday during a press conference at her New Kingston office.

She said the ministry continues to promote and lobby for Jamaica's representation on various UN bodies.

“Jamaica will contribute to the global drug agenda by introducing innovative ideas, particularly as they relate to the treatment of cannabis, for which the rescheduling has been proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Committee on Drug Dependence. We support this review process, and the work of the WHO, in this regard, is highly valued,” the minister stated.

Established by the UN's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 1946, the Commission is a policymaking body that guides international action against drugs. The CND is mandated to monitor the world drug situation, develop strategies on international drug control and recommend measures to address the world drug problem.

Johnson Smith noted that Jamaica continues to be represented at high levels on important international committees and bodies with the support and guidance of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In this regard, she informed that Jamaica assumed its seat on ECOSOC for the three-year term 2019 to 2021 as of January 1 this year.

“We are committed to playing an active role on this Council to strengthen its work and to advance Jamaica's interests,” she said.