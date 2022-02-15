Jamaica finish 30th in two-man bobsleigh

Jamaica finish 30th in two-man bobsleighTuesday, February 15, 2022
|
BEIJING, China – Jamaica's journey in the two man bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics ended Tuesday morning (Jamaica time) after three runs at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, China.
The team of driver Shanwayne Stephens and brakeman Nimroy Turgott clocked 1:01.54 in their third run for a combined 3:04.12 to finish 30th in the event, well off the top 20 which would have guaranteed them a fourth run.
The third run was their slowest after they had started with 1:01.23 seconds, then had a 1:01.35 in the second run on Monday.
Trinidad and Tobago who were back in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 20 years also failed to advance, finishing 28th overall with a combined 3:02.56 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy