Jamaica finish 30th in two-man bobsleigh

BEIJING, China – Jamaica's journey in the two man bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics ended Tuesday morning (Jamaica time) after three runs at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, China.

The team of driver Shanwayne Stephens and brakeman Nimroy Turgott clocked 1:01.54 in their third run for a combined 3:04.12 to finish 30th in the event, well off the top 20 which would have guaranteed them a fourth run.

The third run was their slowest after they had started with 1:01.23 seconds, then had a 1:01.35 in the second run on Monday.

Trinidad and Tobago who were back in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 20 years also failed to advance, finishing 28th overall with a combined 3:02.56 seconds.

-Paul A Reid