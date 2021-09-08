Jamaica forms taskforce to make vaccination programme more efficient

Jamaica forms taskforce to make vaccination programme more efficientWednesday, September 08, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Professor Gordon Shirley has been appointed chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operationalisation Task Force (NCVOTF).
The task force held its first meeting last Friday, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness in a social media post.
"The Task Force was instituted to liaise with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the private sector, to scale up and streamline both the public and private sector managed aspects of the National Vaccination Programme to make it more efficient, seamless and accessible for Jamaicans," stated Holness.
The other members of the task force are:
- Dunstan Bryan, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
- Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
- Dr Sheila Campbell Forrester, former Chief Medical Officer and Adolescent Health Specialist.
- Professor Lloyd Waller, Transformation Policy and Governance at the University of the West Indies (UWI).
- Colonel Markland Lloyd, Jamaica Defence Force.
- Peter Melhado, President and CEO, ICD Group.
- Alok Jain, Consultant, Office of the Prime Minister.
The Government is aiming to have over 1.6 million Jamaicans vaccinated by next March in order to achieve herd immunity.
The health ministry staged a blitz across the island over the last four days to meet its target of vaccinating over 700,000 persons by the end of this month.
