Jamaica gets back to back win in b'ball pre-qualifying

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica improved their chances of qualifying for the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 CONCENCABA Pre Qualifiers after a big 20 points 107-87 points win over winless Guyana in San Salvador, El Salvador today.

Fresh from their opening narrow two points 69-67 win over Costa Rica on Thursday's opening round, Jamaica became the first team to win their first two games, coming from a first quarter deficit

Three of the five teams taking part in the five-day tournament will advance to the second round of pre-qualifiers that will be played in July.

Jamaica only took over the lead in the second quarter at 29-27 after the south Americans who lost to Nicaragua on Thursday and then ran away with the game, leading 47-42 at the half and were up 78-57 at the end of the third quarter.

Omari Johnson led the Jamaican scoring for the second straight game, getting 26 points while Marcel Robinson scored 21.

Jamaica will play Nicaragua on Saturday.