Jamaica to get 1st shipment of J&J vaccine in August

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says Jamaica is expected to receive its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in August.

Tufton gave the update during Thursday's COVID Conversations and digital press conference.

“We continue to work to get additional vaccines. You may have heard that we have paid down a fairly substantial sum, just over $350 million for 1.9 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with first shipment to arrive in August,” he said.

“That Johnson & Johnson delivery will take place over several months and, of course, that is a single-jab vaccine,” he added.

As of Thursday June 10, Jamaica has recorded 49,179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 990 virus-related deaths.