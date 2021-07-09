Jamaica harvest four gold medals during first session of NACAC champs

SAN JUAN, Costa Rica — Jamaicans won four gold medals during the first session of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-18 and Under-23 championships that started this morning at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Kai Chang in the Under 23 discus throw, Lamara Distin in the women's Under-23 high jump, Jaydon Hibbert in the Under-18 boys' triple jump and Zachary Campbell in the Under-18 boys' discus throw, all won their events.

Meanwhile, all four 100m finals are set for this evening's second session and in the one semi-final that was contested today, Odaine McPherson ran a wind-aided 10.39 seconds (4.1m/s) for second in his heat and advanced.

A number of athletes missed their events, however, including female discus thrower Shamella Donaldson after about 15 members of the delegation were held overnight at the airport in San Juan as they did not have either a US visa or a waiver to enter the Central American country.

Sources told the OBSERVER ONLINE that the athletes and officials were forced to sleep on chairs and floors overnight in a holding area at the airport before the paperwork was sorted out today and they were allowed into the country.

Donaldson, who was a late addition to the team, threw a personal best 53.53m this year, was fifth at the JAAA National Senior Championships with a 51.33m, but missed the event that was won by Lacee Barnes of the Cayman Islands with a best of 47.34m.

Chang, who had two fouls to start his competition, threw 61.39m to win with his teammate Roje Stona taking the silver with 61.21m.

Campbell won the Under-18 boys' title, throwing 54.00m as his teammate Rocardo Hayles failed to register a mark.

Hibbert extended his world Under-18 lead in the triple jump with a personal best 16.02m (0.0m/s) and had a second jump of 15.99m (1.0m/s) to take the gold, while Javar Thomas was second with a wind aided 14.89m (2.6m/s).

Distin got the day off to a winning start after she easily won the women's Under-23 high jump with a best of 1.85m.

