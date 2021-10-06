Jamaica has 1,078 murders so far this year

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A total of 1,078 murders were recorded in Jamaica for the period January 1 to October 2 this year, a 9.9 per cent increase over the same period last year, according to Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) crime statistics released recently.

However, despite the increase in the number of murders moving to nearly 10 per cent above last year's figure, increasing from 981 to 1078, the total number of serious and violent crimes committed so far this year has declined by 9.5 per cent, the JCF said.

A total of 3,583 serious and violent crimes were reported up to last Saturday, when compared to 3,958 last year.

A further breakdown of the figures showed that the St Andrew South Division has assumed the reign as the bloodiest police division for 2021. The statistics revealed that 129 people were killed in the division up to October 2.

The parish of St James followed with 117 reported homicides, while 98 people were murdered in the St Catherine South Police Division between January 1 and October 2.

Trelawny and Portland are tied with least number of killings recorded this year at 12.

But Portland recorded a 50 per cent increase in killings this year when compared to eight cases reported up to October 2, 2020.

Trelawny, on the other hand, saw a fall in murders of four or 25 per cent this year when compared to the 16 killings reported this time last year.

The JCF's serious crimes report also showed that there have been 945 cases of shootings so far this year, compared to 943 for the same period last year, which represented a decrease of 0.2 per cent.

The police also report that there were 304 cases of rape for the January 1 to October 2 period this year, compared to 439 in 2021, a decrease of 30.8 per cent.

Aggravated assaults also saw a 4.6 per cent decrease with 350 incidents this year compared to 367 in 2020.

In the meantime, the JCF reported a 28.2 per cent decrease in robberies — 571 this year compared to 795 in 2020.

There were 685 break-ins for the current report period, compared to 800 last year, a reduction of 115 cases or 14.4 per cent.