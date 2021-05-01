Jamaica has 199 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 199 new cases of the COVID-19 and one confirmed virus related death in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest fatality is a 70-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew. His death pushes the island's virus death toll to 779.

The ministry also reported three coincidental deaths, one of which was previously reported under investigation. Six more deaths were today reported under investigation as well.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 119 females and 80 males with ages ranging from five months to 95 years. This brings the country's coronavirus tally to 45,777.

The new cases were recorded in the parishes as follows: St Ann (49), Kingston and St Andrew (37), St Catherine (30), Manchester (16), Clarendon (15), Portland (14), St Elizabeth (10), St James (seven), St Mary (seven), Westmoreland (seven), Trelawny (four), and Hanover (three).

Meanwhile, a total of 94 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 21,153. There are 23,505 active cases of the virus on the island.

