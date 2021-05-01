Jamaica has 199 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Jamaica has 199 new COVID-19 cases, one deathSaturday, May 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 199 new cases of the COVID-19 and one confirmed virus related death in the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest fatality is a 70-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew. His death pushes the island's virus death toll to 779.
The ministry also reported three coincidental deaths, one of which was previously reported under investigation. Six more deaths were today reported under investigation as well.
Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 119 females and 80 males with ages ranging from five months to 95 years. This brings the country's coronavirus tally to 45,777.
The new cases were recorded in the parishes as follows: St Ann (49), Kingston and St Andrew (37), St Catherine (30), Manchester (16), Clarendon (15), Portland (14), St Elizabeth (10), St James (seven), St Mary (seven), Westmoreland (seven), Trelawny (four), and Hanover (three).
Meanwhile, a total of 94 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 21,153. There are 23,505 active cases of the virus on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy