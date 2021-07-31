Jamaica has 211 new COVID cases, three more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 211 new COVID-19 cases and three additional virus-related deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 52,895 and the number of deaths to 1,190.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the three deaths were a 92-year-old woman from Westmoreland, a 56-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 79-year-old man from Manchester.

Of the 211 newly reported cases there were 120 females and 91 males with ages ranging from four months to 88 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (68), Kingston and St Andrew (49), St James (21), St Ann (20), Manchester (13), Westmoreland (12), Clarendon (seven), Hanover (six), St Elizabeth (four), Trelawny, St Thomas, Portland (three each), and St Mary (two).

The country also recorded 13 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 46,979.