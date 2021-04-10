Jamaica has 276 new COVID cases, eight more deaths

Jamaica has 276 new COVID cases, eight more deathsSaturday, April 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 276 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths yesterday bringing the total number of cases to 42,119 and the death toll to 669.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the eight deaths include two men from Westmoreland, ages 96 and 59, two women from St James, ages 91 and 42, two men from Kingston and St Andrew, ages 72 and 61, and a 69-year-old woman also from Kingston and St Andrew. An 82-year-old woman from St Mary also died.
Of the 276 newly reported cases there were 168 females and 108 males with ages 34 days to 98 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (92), St Catherine (59), St James (36), St Ann (16), St Thomas (13), Trelawny (10), Manchester, St Elizabeth (nine each), Clarendon, St Mary (eight each), Westmoreland, Hanover (seven each) and Portland (two).
The country also recorded 95 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,785.
