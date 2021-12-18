Jamaica has 46 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Jamaica has 46 new COVID-19 cases, three deathsSaturday, December 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Within the last 24-hours the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica has reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths, with two previously under investigation.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 92,018 and the death toll to 2,444.
Of the newly reported cases there were 21 females and 25 males. The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (22), St Catherine (10), St James (four), Hanover (two), St Thomas (two), Clarendon (two), St Elizabeth (one), St Ann (one) and Manchester (one).
Meanwhile, the latest deaths are:
- A 54-year-old female from Hanover (previously under investigation).
- An 87-year-old female from St. Catherine (previously under investigation).
- A 67-year-old female from Clarendon.
The deaths occurred between October 25 and December 13, 2021.
The country also recorded 49 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,710.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy