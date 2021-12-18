Jamaica has 46 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Within the last 24-hours the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica has reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths, with two previously under investigation.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 92,018 and the death toll to 2,444.

Of the newly reported cases there were 21 females and 25 males. The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (22), St Catherine (10), St James (four), Hanover (two), St Thomas (two), Clarendon (two), St Elizabeth (one), St Ann (one) and Manchester (one).

Meanwhile, the latest deaths are:

A 54-year-old female from Hanover (previously under investigation).

An 87-year-old female from St. Catherine (previously under investigation).

A 67-year-old female from Clarendon.

The deaths occurred between October 25 and December 13, 2021.

The country also recorded 49 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,710.