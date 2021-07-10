Jamaica has 61 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The country recorded 61 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths yesterday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 50,629, of which 11,237 are active.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the three deaths included two people from St Ann; a 65-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man, as well as an 87-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

The death toll now stands at 1,114.

Of the 61 newly reported cases there were 42 females and 19 males with ages ranging from six to 94 years.

Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine each recorded 11 new cases, while Westmoreland recorded seven and Hanover and St James recorded six each. St Mary and Manchester each recorded five cases, Clarendon and Trelawny recorded four each and St Elizabeth and St Ann recorded one each.

The country also recorded 1,036 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 37,918.