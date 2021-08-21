Jamaica has 794 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Jamaica has 794 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deathsSaturday, August 21, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 794 new cases of COVID-19 Friday bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 61,282.
In addition, the country also recorded 15 virus-related deaths bringing the country's COVID-19 death toll to 1,371.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, three of the deaths were recorded in St Ann; two men, ages 85, and 31 and a woman age 94. Three men from Westmoreland also died, ages 77, 78 and 69. Four women; two from Clarendon, ages 85 and 71, and two from St Mary, ages 51 and 79, also died. The other deaths were recorded in St Catherine; an 82-year-old woman, Kingston and St Andrew, a 78-year-old woman, Manchester; a 79-year-old woman and Portland a 61-year-old woman.
Of the newly reported cases there were 469 females and 325 males with ages ranging from 84 days to 100 years old.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (134), St Ann (121), Westmoreland (81), St James, Manchester (79 each), St Elizabeth (71), St Catherine (62), St Mary (48), Trelawny (34), Clarendon (29), Hanover (28), St Thomas (27) and Portland (one).
The country also recorded 47 recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 47,675.
