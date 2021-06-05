Jamaica has 80 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The country recorded 80 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday, and four more deaths, according to reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This tally is represented by 53 females and 27 males with ages ranging from one year to 90 years, bringing the island's infection total to 48,901.

St Ann presented with 20 cases, followed by Clarendon which had 10 cases, Kingston and St Andrew recorded eight cases while St Catherine and St James recorded an additional seven cases, St Mary followed with six cases, St Thomas and Westmoreland had five cases each, Portland and Hanover had four cases each, St Elizabeth had two cases and both Manchester and Trelawny recorded one case each.

The deaths are as follows: a 79-year-old male from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation; a 41-year-old male from St Catherine; a 69-year-old male from Manchester, whose death was previously under investigation, and a 73-year-old male from St James.

Jamaica currently has 21,456 active COVID cases after 157 people recovered from the virus, resulting in a total recovery of 26,102.

Meanwhile, there are 146 people still hospitalised, with seven in critical condition, while 33 are moderately ill.