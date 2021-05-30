Jamaica has 93 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Jamaica has 93 new COVID-19 cases, three deathsSunday, May 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 93 new cases of the COVID-19 and three virus fatalities yesterday, bringing the country’s confirmed cases to 48,467 and the total fatalities to 945.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the recent deaths are an 88-year-old male from Trelawny, a 73-year-old female from Portland, and a 67-year-old male from St Catherine.
The ministry also reported another death under investigation and two more deaths as coincidental.
The new virus cases consist of 58 females and 35 males with ages ranging from five months to 97 years.
The new cases were recorded in St James (30), St Ann (20), St Catherine (13), Kingston and St Andrew (10), Westmoreland (five), Manchester (five), Trelawny (four), Hanover (two), Clarendon (one), Portland (one), St Elizabeth (one), and St Mary (one).
The ministry said 188 patients recovered from the virus pushing the total virus recoveries to 25,054. There are 22,096 active cases of the virus on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
