Jamaica has discarded 12% of COVID vaccines to date - Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica to date has discarded 12 per cent of its COVID-19 vaccines, according to health minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

Tufton made the disclosure while speaking at the National Arena in St Andrew on Saturday at a function to formally thank the Canadian Government for its support given to the National Vaccination Programme.

He said while he would not make excuses for disposing of the medicine, refusal of persons to take the vaccine should not be seen as discouragement to acquire more, or to dishearten persons presiding over the process

“We have discarded 12 per cent. It is well within the best practices and it is not a reason not to acquire and to hold vaccines, because, should the day come when people want it, we must always be prepared to say we have it, carrying our inventory is very important,” the minister said highlighting that healthcare providers have been making “their best effort to deliver the vaccines”.

Minister Tufton revealed that since the country's vaccination plan got underway, Jamaica has received 2.3 million doses of vaccines through purchases and gifts. He shared that of that figure, 280,000 were discarded. He went on to stress that when vaccine shelf-life ends, they will never be administered to the population.

“We are committed to a process that delivers safe vaccines to the Jamaican people, and we are not going to compromise on that, so there is no chance of us administering expired vaccines to our population,” Tufton said.

Meanwhile as Jamaica accepted the gift of another 360,000 doses of AstraZeneca from Canada, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, said the vaccine donations are not only an indication that the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) is working but that the gifts have also been helping to boost the country's capacity to fight the virus.

Pointing out Canada's firm belief that “no one is safe until we are all safe”, Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica Emina Tudakovic said her country's support to Jamaica is part of the collaborative effort “to make sure that we come out of this pandemic together”.