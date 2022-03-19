Jamaica has mixed fortunes at World Indoor Champs today

BELGRADE, Serbia — Jamaica suffered mixed fortunes on Saturday morning's third session of the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia after world leader Danielle Williams failed to advance in the women's 60m hurdles.

Britany Anderson in the women's 60m hurdles, Nigel Ellis in the men's 60m and Natoya Goule-Topping in the women's 800m all made progress, however.

Williams was expected to add the World Indoor gold to her 2015 outdoor gold but hit the third hurdle, then crashed into the next one and finished sixth in her heat in 8.23 seconds and 33rd overall.

It was the second time the world leader had failed to complete the first round in the World Indoor after she also hit the hurdle in 2016 when the championships was held in Portland, Oregon.

Olympic finalist Anderson negotiated her race to place third in her heat in 8.10 seconds and advanced to this afternoon's semi-finals.

Goule-Topping easily won her 800m preliminary round, winning in 2:01.65 seconds, advancing to Sunday's final and could have an easier path to the podium after world-leader Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain failed to show up for her race.

Ellis ran a personal best 6.64 seconds for third in his 60m heat to advance to the semi-finals later today, dipping under his previous best of 6.86 seconds that he ran in February in Arkansas, USA.

