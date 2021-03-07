Jamaica hits another record for daily COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — For a second straight day, Jamaica has recorded a record high number of COVID-19 cases.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says 723 new cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday.

The health minister tweeted: “723 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours…let that sink in.”

On Friday, the island recorded 527 new COVID-19 cases from 2,484 tests.

