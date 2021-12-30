Jamaica honours tourism workers serving 50+ years at Golden Tourism Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Last week, officials from Jamaica's Ministry of Tourism and Jamaica Tourist Board, led by Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, recognised employees who have worked in the tourism sector for fifty years or more at the Golden Tourism Day Awards.

Speaking at the event, Bartlett said: “I would like to thank each and every one of you for your hard work, dedication, and high level of professionalism that have set the bar for hospitality standards and best practices today.”

“When the chips were down and our borders shut, you all made the decision to stick with tourism and returned to your passions like you never left. You are indeed invaluable in showing travellers what makes Jamaica and the Jamaican people the heartbeat of the world.

“On behalf of myself, our government and our entire country, sincerest thanks once again for playing such an important role in growing our tourism sector,” he continued.

This year's award ceremony honoured a total of 20 individuals who have 50 or more years of service in the island's tourism sector. Two of these individuals received special recognition for having worked in the sector for more than 60 years: Inez Scott and James “Jimmy” Wright.

Scott devoted 61 years to her job, creating and selling unique Jamaican craft products. She makes bags and sews baskets that she often decorates with birds, banana trees and other eye-catching figures, which she has been doing all these years since she was a teenager to this day.

Likewise, Wright's passion for his job, regardless of his area of responsibility, remained with him throughout his 61 years in the tourist industry before he recently retired as a hotel's director of operations.

Further to the awards themselves, this year's event provided these outstanding workers with an opportunity to enjoy the tourism product to which they have made such important contributions.

Awardees were each transported to an accommodation partner where they could relax and partake of all the available amenities through a specially curated itinerary.