Jamaica is the Caribbean's fastest growing tourist destination, says Bartlett

Jamaica is the Caribbean's fastest growing tourist destination, says BartlettTuesday, April 05, 2022
In a release, Bartlett said the country's "innovative resilient corridors, which cover most of the island's tourism regions, and allow visitors to experience more of the country's distinctive offerings” made a huge difference during the pandemic.
The minister said that since the reopening of the tourism industry in June 2020, the established procedures governing the corridors have kept both guests and workers secure, resulting in Jamaica becoming one of the most sought-after destinations.
He added the United States (US) Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classification of Jamaica at level one on its COVID-19 threat level system, is a further boost to the tourism sector.
“This is the absolute best position for any country to be in, and it puts Jamaica in an elite league, with just a handful of countries globally, for our very low COVID-19 incidence rate,” Minister Bartlett said.
He told the House that the Ministry will continue key partnerships, especially with the Tourism Vaccination Task Force, to ensure continuation of vaccination for tourism staff, noting that 70 per cent of workers and their families have been inoculated.
