Jamaica lifts travel restrictions on India, Trinidad and Tobago

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, has announced the lifting of restrictions on people seeking to travel to Jamaica from the Republic of India and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

“As part of the measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Jamaica has imposed restrictions on persons seeking to travel from certain countries.

“As committed, we have, however, kept the protocols and restrictions under review, subject to the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Accordingly, based on relevant data and risk factors, the restrictions on travel from the Republics of India and Trinidad and Tobago have been lifted. Other countries remain under review at this time,” Johnson Smith said.

Minister Johnson Smith explained that formal notification had been sent to the relevant High Commissions and that airlines have also been notified.

“I am pleased that persons in these countries awaiting the opportunity to visit or return to Jamaica for work, study and business, will be able to make their plans. I take this opportunity to remind all travelers (Jamaicans and non-Jamaicans) that they must receive authorization to enter Jamaica and that they must follow the terms of the quarantine orders granted as a condition of their travel authorization. The application for Jamaicans is to be found at https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/immigration.html and for non-Jamaicans at https://www.visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization/,” she continued.