Jamaica lose heavily to Mexico in U-17 basketball

MEXICALI, Mexico — The Jamaican team will seek to rebound from last night's heavy 117-67 loss to hosts Mexico in their opening Group B game when they face El Salvador in the FIBA Centrobasket U-17 Championship in Mexicali, Mexico.

The young Jamaicans were overpowered in every department of the game by the hosts who are also the defending champions, despite a game high 40 points and seven rebounds from London Johnson.

Just two Jamaicans managed to score in double digits as Marcus MacDonald got 15 points.

Seven Mexicans scored in double digits led by Santiago Camacho's 16 points, Victor Valdes' 14 points, and Osmark Lopez who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile in the other Group B game played last night, the Dominican Republic beat El Salvador 114-58.

Paul Reid