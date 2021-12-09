Jamaica lose heavily to Mexico in U-17 basketball

Jamaica lose heavily to Mexico in U-17 basketballThursday, December 09, 2021
|
MEXICALI, Mexico — The Jamaican team will seek to rebound from last night's heavy 117-67 loss to hosts Mexico in their opening Group B game when they face El Salvador in the FIBA Centrobasket U-17 Championship in Mexicali, Mexico.
The young Jamaicans were overpowered in every department of the game by the hosts who are also the defending champions, despite a game high 40 points and seven rebounds from London Johnson.
Just two Jamaicans managed to score in double digits as Marcus MacDonald got 15 points.
Seven Mexicans scored in double digits led by Santiago Camacho's 16 points, Victor Valdes' 14 points, and Osmark Lopez who scored 13 points.
Meanwhile in the other Group B game played last night, the Dominican Republic beat El Salvador 114-58.
Paul Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy