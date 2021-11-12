Jamaica men advance in FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup tournament

Jamaica men advance in FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup tournamentFriday, November 12, 2021
|
MIAMI, Florida — Jamaica's men's team are through to the main draw of the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup tournament in Miami, Florida, after winning their two qualifying round games against Caribbean neighbours Aruba and Haiti this morning.
Jamaica easily won both games and joined Chile and Brazil in Pool C of the main draw but the women were not so lucky, winning one and losing their other game and failed to advance.
The Jamaican men beat Aruba 22-11 and then got by Haiti 21-11 and will play Chile and Brazil later today for the chance to advance to the quarter-finals
In the first game, Jabulani Newby scored nine points and Romaine Thomas scored seven to lead Jamaica to their win over Aruba while Kevin Foster scored five points and Taevaunn Prince had one point.
The scoring was more balanced against Haiti where Foster and Prince both got six points while Thomas scored five and Newby four.
The women's team beat Guyana 20-16 in their first game then lost to 13-19 to Guatemala, when a simple win or losing by less than three points while scoring at least 18 would have seen them through to the main draw.
Antoinette Bannister led Jamaica with 11 points against Guyana, Jose-Ann Johnson scored seven points, Ashlee Gordon scored two, while Tracey-Ann Kelly failed to score.
Bannister topped the Jamaican scoring in the loss to Guatemala with nine points and Johnson scored four while both Gordon and Kelly failed to score.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy