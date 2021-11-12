Jamaica men advance in FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup tournament

MIAMI, Florida — Jamaica's men's team are through to the main draw of the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup tournament in Miami, Florida, after winning their two qualifying round games against Caribbean neighbours Aruba and Haiti this morning.

Jamaica easily won both games and joined Chile and Brazil in Pool C of the main draw but the women were not so lucky, winning one and losing their other game and failed to advance.

The Jamaican men beat Aruba 22-11 and then got by Haiti 21-11 and will play Chile and Brazil later today for the chance to advance to the quarter-finals

In the first game, Jabulani Newby scored nine points and Romaine Thomas scored seven to lead Jamaica to their win over Aruba while Kevin Foster scored five points and Taevaunn Prince had one point.

The scoring was more balanced against Haiti where Foster and Prince both got six points while Thomas scored five and Newby four.

The women's team beat Guyana 20-16 in their first game then lost to 13-19 to Guatemala, when a simple win or losing by less than three points while scoring at least 18 would have seen them through to the main draw.

Antoinette Bannister led Jamaica with 11 points against Guyana, Jose-Ann Johnson scored seven points, Ashlee Gordon scored two, while Tracey-Ann Kelly failed to score.

Bannister topped the Jamaican scoring in the loss to Guatemala with nine points and Johnson scored four while both Gordon and Kelly failed to score.

Paul A Reid