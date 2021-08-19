Jamaica monitoring developments in Haiti, Afghanistan - Foreign Affairs Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says it will continue to monitor the unfolding situations in Haiti and Afghanistan, in light of growing concern regarding Jamaican nationals in those countries.

In a statement on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith said that at this time, the ministry is not aware of any Jamaican nationals in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Johnson Smith also expressed sadness and solidarity in respect of the loss of life and damage to infrastructure in Haiti caused by the recent earthquake, and exacerbated by Tropical Storm Grace.

In response to public queries regarding Jamaicans in Haiti, Johnson Smith said that the ministry has not received any reports of Jamaicans injured, or having lost their lives in the recent disaster.

She added that the ministry is monitoring the situation on the ground through Daniel Rouzier, Honorary Consul for Jamaica in Port-au-Prince.

“We are engaged through Caricom and ODPEM and remain ready to provide support through CDEMA, the relevant regional mechanism for emergency response,'' she said.

''Furthermore, anyone wishing to assist the relief efforts for Haiti may make financial contributions to a special account, managed by ODPEM, numbered 212387304, (Current Account at NCB Oxford Road Branch). The Haitian authorities advise that at this time, this approach will allow for more targeted support, given the logistical challenges which can occur with the importation of goods,” she added.

The Foreign Ministry asked that, in the event that persons are aware of Jamaican nationals who have been impacted by the events in Afghanistan or Haiti, to contact the ministry by email at consular@mfaft.gov.jm or by telephone at (+1) 876-676- 4028.