Jamaica names 61 member team for Olympics; McLeod out

KINGSTON, Jamaica - As expected, Olympic champion Omar McLeod will not get to defend his 110m hurdles title after he was left off the list of athletes submitted by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) to the organisers of the Games set to start in July.

The 61 member squad of 32 females and 29 males was ratified and submitted to World Athletics on Thursday evening Jamaican time and includes five athletes who did not make the qualifying performance for their events but were selected as their performances saw them finish inside the quota set by the organisers as well as four reserves who will not be included in relay teams.

Also two throwers, female discus thrower Shanice Love and male shot putter O'Dayne Richards who were named on a preliminary list were removed as they were no longer in the quota in their events.

McLeod who has run a 13.01 seconds, second best in the world behind American Grant Holloway, is the fastest Jamaican but finished at the back of the field in the final at the JAAA National Senior Championships at the national stadium on Sunday.

The former World Championships and World Indoor gold medallist hit the first hurdle and failed to recover as Ronald Levy won followed by Damion Thomas and World and Olympic medallist Hansle Parchment.

Additionally, the selection committee named former Jamaica College runner Phillip Lemonious, who attends the University of Arkansas, as the back up meaning that Rasheed Broadbell who had requested a medical exemption has not been considered.

On fire Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who has set new personal bests in the 100m and 200m in the last month, leads the team that includes four athletes who did not make the qualifying standards.

In addition to making the standard in each event, athletes can qualify to fill the quotas based on their world rankings.

Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and double sprint defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah have been named for the 100m and 200m as well as the 4x100m.

Yohan Blake who was second in both the men's 100m and 200m will also do the sprint double in Tokyo while Leonardo Ledgister who did not make the finals of the men's 400m hurdles was also named on the team as a reserve.

Ledgister had made the qualifying standard while representing his US college team Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi earlier, but failed make it past the first round of the 400m hurdles last week.

Jaheel Hyde won the event in a personal best 48.18 seconds, under the qualifying standard, joining Ledgister and Kemar Mowatt who also had the standard and was second at the trials.

Former Calabar High standout Christopher Taylor and JAAN Championship winner Sean Bailey as well as Commonwealth Games steeplechase champion Aisha Praught-Leer, World Championship finalist Chanice Porter (long jump) and Lloydricia Cameron (Shot Put) were named in the team despite not having the qualifying standards.

Male:

Tyquendo Tracey (100m)

Yohan Blake (100m/200m)

Oblique Seville (100m)

Julian Forte (100m reserve/200m/4x100m)

Jevaughn Minzie (4x100m)

Nigel Ellis (4x100m)

Rasheed Dwyer (200m)

Demish Gaye (400m)

*Christopher Taylor (400m)

Nathon Allen (400mr/4x400m)

*Sean Bailey (400m/4x400m)

Karayme Bartley (4x400m)

Rusheen McDonald (4x400m)

Ronald Levy (110m Hurdles)

Damion Thomas (110m Hurdles)

Hansle Parchment (110m Hurdles)

Phillip Lemonious (Reserve 110m Hurdles)

Jaheel Hyde (400m Hurdles)

Kemar Mowatt (400m Hurdles)

Sean Rowe (400m Hurdles)

Leonardo Ledgister (reserve 400m Hurdles)

Tajay Gayle (Long Jump)

Carey McLeod (Long Jump/Triple Jump)

Fedrick Dacres (Discus)

Chad Wright (Discus)

Traves Smikle (Discus)

Javeir Brown (4x400m Mixed Relay)

Keeno Burrell (4x400m Mixed Relay)

Davonte Burnett (4x400m Mixed Relay) -29

Women:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (100m/200m)

Shericka Jackson (100m/200m)

Elaine Thompson Herah (100m/200m)

Briana Williams (Reserve 100m/4x100m)

Remona Burchell (4x100m)

Natasha Morrison (r200m/4x100m)

Stephenie-Ann McPherson (400m)

Roneisha McGregor (400m)

Candice McLeod (400m)

Stacey-Ann Williams (reserve 400m/4x400m)

Tovea Jenkins (4x400m)

Junelle Bromfield (4x400m)

Natoya Goule (800m)

Megan Tapper (100m Hurdles)

Yanique Thompson (100m Hurdles)

Britany Anderson (100m Hurdles)

Danielle Williams (Reserve 100m Hurdles)

Janieve Russell (400m Hurdles)

Ronda Whyte (400m Hurdles)

Leah Nugent (400m Hurdles)

Shian Salmon (Reserve 400m Hurdles)

*Aisha Praught (1500m)

Tissanna Hickling (Long Jump)

*Chanice Porter (Long Jump)

Shanieka Ricketts (Triple Jump)

Kimberly Williams (Triple Jump)

Danniel Thomas-Dodd (Shot Put)

*Lloydricia Cameron (Shot Put)

Shadae Lawrence (Discus)

Tiffany James (4x400m Mixed Relay)

Charokee Young (4x400m Mixed Relay)

Kemba Nelson (4x400m Mixed Relay)

NOTE: * = World Ranking Quota Acceptance

Management team-

Ludlow Watts- Manager

Mrs Heleen Francis- Assistant Manager

Mr Ian Forbes- Assistant manager

Coaches

Maurice Wilson

Paul Francis

Julian Robinson

Renaldo Walcott

Gregory Little

Jerry Holness

Paul Reid