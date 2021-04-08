Jamaica needs divine intervention, says JTA president

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) Jasford Gabriel says the probable murder of Clarendon teacher Natalie Dawkins is yet another stark reminder of the total breakdown of morality and disregard for life in the Jamaican society.

Reacting to news that the police have found a body believed to be that of Dawkins, Gabriel said this is one of the saddest days in the history of the JTA.

“We were hoping and praying as a nation, and especially across the teaching profession, that by some miraculous means Natalie would have been found alive, be able to reunite with her family and friends and colleagues and more than all, be able to continue the tremendous work she had been doing for over 20 years — positively impacting the lives of thousands of our impressionable minds,” he said.

“Teaching is the most noble profession. When we can begin to turn on our teachers in a manner like this, we know, if we didn't know before, that we need divine intervention,” Gabriel continued.

Dawkins, who taught at the Four Paths Primary in Clarendon, was last seen at her home in that community on Tuesday, March 30 by a neighbour who said Dawkins had gone outdoors to turn off her car alarm.

The police today reported that the decomposing body of a female, suspected to be the missing woman, was found in a shallow grave in Sandy Bay, Clarendon this morning.