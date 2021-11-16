Jamaica not included in Pfizer COVID-19 pill deal

Jamaica not included in Pfizer COVID-19 pill dealTuesday, November 16, 2021
|
WASHINGTON, United States — Jamaica has been excluded from a Pfizer agreement announced Tuesday to make its prospective antiviral COVID-19 pill available at a cheaper cost to the world's least-wealthy countries.
Pfizer said it will sub-licence production of its Paxlovid pill to generic drug manufacturers for supply in 95 low- and middle-income nations covering around 53 per cent of the world's population.
Read: Pfizer asks US to authorise COVID pill
Hard hit Brazil, Cuba, Iraq, Libya, China, and Russia have also been excluded from the deal and will have to buy pills directly from Pfizer, likely at higher prices.
Under the deal struck with the global Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), Pfizer — which also produces one of the most widely-used COVID vaccines with German lab BioNTech — will not receive royalties from the generic manufacturers, making the treatment cheaper.
The agreement is subject to the pill passing ongoing trials and regulatory approval.
Interim data from ongoing trials demonstrated an 89 per cent reduction in the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalisation or death compared to a placebo, in non-hospitalised high-risk adults with COVID-19 within three days of symptom onset, said Pfizer.
It added that similar results were seen within five days of symptom onset.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy