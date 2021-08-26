Jamaica not included on UK travel red list

Jamaica not included on UK travel red listThursday, August 26, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has not been added to the countries included in the United Kingdom Government's updated travel red list, JAMAICA OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt.
The list, published a short while ago, will come into effect at 4:00 am on August 30.
“This positioning of Jamaica is a recognition of how we have managed the industry and particularly that Jamaica has established a resilient corridor that provides the bubble to protect and to secure full compliance of the COVID protocols,” Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett told OBSERVER ONLINE.
“We are in the midst of a huge vaccination campaign and the tourism industry is taking full responsibility for the vaccination of all our workers and stakeholders and as minister I am driving that process along with the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association.
“We want to make the statement to the tourism community and all destinations that Jamaica is a safe, secure, and seamless destination,” Bartlett added.
Under the current guidelines, UK citizens and residents are advised not to travel to red list countries on holiday, or for any leisure purposes.
