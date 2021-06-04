Jamaica now equipped to identify international COVID-19 variants

Jamaica now equipped to identify international COVID-19 variantsFriday, June 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica can now identify international variants of concern in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
This follows a boost in the form of 6000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to identify the variants, which were procured by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/ World Health Organization (WHO) as it ramps up support in the region to identify, isolate and understand the circulation of new strains of the virus.
Polymerase chain reaction testing is a cornerstone in the identification of COVID-19 in patients. The introduction of PCR tests for VoC will allow detection of known international variants circulating in other countries, enabling local authorities to make informed decisions to protect the public.
“Jamaica is among the first countries in the Caribbean to receive the PCR test for VoC. While much has been done to support the vaccination and the testing of citizens, PCR tests for VoC will serve as needle-movers in the assessment of international strains of the virus and will support the local response to COVID-19,” said Dr Bernadette Theodore-Gandi, PAHO/WHO Representative in Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.
Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Jamaica, up to June 3, the country has recorded 48,821 confirmed cases and 960 deaths. The Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization has been critical in supporting countries across the region in their emergency response, including Jamaica.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, noted the impact of the medical testing supplies on the country's COVID-19 testing strategy.
“These PCR tests for VoC mean that we will no longer need to send all positive tests for identification abroad but can be more efficient by only sending the positive tests for variants of concern. The benefits of reduced cost and lead-time for the assessment of VoC will strengthen our national response,” the minister said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy