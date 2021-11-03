Jamaica now listed among countries committing to halt forest loss and land degradation by 2030

Jamaica now listed among countries committing to halt forest loss and land degradation by 2030Wednesday, November 03, 2021
GLASGOW, Scotland — Jamaica is now listed among 128 countries which have committed to working together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.
The disclosure was made on Wednesday by Pearnel Charles Jr, the Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment, and Climate Change.
There were initial concerns that Jamaica was not a signatory of the Glasgow leader's declaration on forests and land use at the 26th United Nation's Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) after the list of countries was published on Tuesday.
However, Jamaica's name appeared on the list on Wednesday.
"There were major concerns when the initial list was posted and Jamaica was not included. It was an error and it has been rectified," tweeted Charles Jr, who, along with Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is among Jamaican officials at the conference.
Jamaica joins countries such as United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Uganda and Netherlands, among those countries listed.
According to the UKCOP26 website, the countries have "committed to working collectively to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030, while delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation".
Additionally, they will strengthen their shared efforts to:
- Conserve forests and other terrestrial ecosystems and accelerate their restoration;
- Facilitate trade and development policies, internationally and domestically, that promote sustainable development, and sustainable commodity production and consumption that work to countries' mutual benefit, and that do not drive deforestation and land degradation;
- Reduce vulnerability, build resilience and enhance rural livelihoods, including through empowering communities, the development of profitable, sustainable agriculture, and recognition of the multiple values of forests, while recognising the rights of Indigenous Peoples, as well as local communities, in accordance with relevant national legislation and international instruments, as appropriate;
- Implement and, if necessary, redesign agricultural policies and programmes to incentivise sustainable agriculture, promote food security, and benefit the environment;
- Reaffirm international financial commitments and significantly increase finance and investment from a wide variety of public and private sources, while also improving its effectiveness and accessibility, to enable sustainable agriculture, sustainable forest management, forest conservation and restoration, and support for Indigenous Peoples and local communities; and
- Facilitate the alignment of financial flows with international goals to reverse forest loss and degradation, while ensuring robust policies and systems are in place to accelerate the transition to an economy that is resilient and advances forest, sustainable land use, biodiversity and climate goals.
