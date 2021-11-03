Jamaica now listed among countries committing to halt forest loss and land degradation by 2030

GLASGOW, Scotland — Jamaica is now listed among 128 countries which have committed to working together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday by Pearnel Charles Jr, the Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment, and Climate Change.

There were initial concerns that Jamaica was not a signatory of the Glasgow leader's declaration on forests and land use at the 26th United Nation's Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) after the list of countries was published on Tuesday.

However, Jamaica's name appeared on the list on Wednesday.

"There were major concerns when the initial list was posted and Jamaica was not included. It was an error and it has been rectified," tweeted Charles Jr, who, along with Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is among Jamaican officials at the conference.

Jamaica joins countries such as United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Uganda and Netherlands, among those countries listed.

According to the UKCOP26 website, the countries have "committed to working collectively to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030, while delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation".

Additionally, they will strengthen their shared efforts to: