Jamaica on UK list of high-risk, money laundering countries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has been listed by the United Kingdom among 21 countries which the UK government has deemed as high-risk with unsatisfactory money laundering and terrorist financing controls.

Barbados and the Cayman Islands were on the list published under "The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021".

The list has been approved by both Houses of UK's Parliament and came into force on March 26, 2021.

The other countries listed were Ghana, Albania, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Pakistan, Iran, Mauritius, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Senegal, Syria, Uganda, Yemen and Zimbabwe.