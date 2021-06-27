Jamaica passes 50,000 COVID case mark

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 41 new cases of the COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the country's confirmed cases since the virus outbreak in March to 50,005.

The new cases comprise 24 females and 17 males with ages ranging from 10 to 75 years.

The ministry said 10 of the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, eight in St Ann, six in St Elizabeth, five each in St Catherine and Westmoreland, two in Trelawny, and one each in Hanover, Manchester, Portland, St James and St Thomas.

Meanwhile, the latest report said four Jamaicans became the latest victims of the virus, pushing the virus toll 1,061.

The latest victims are a 76-year-old female from Manchester, whose death was previously under investigation; a 76-year-old male from St Thomas, a 44-year-old male also from St Thomas; and an 84-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

Another death was also reported as coincidental.

The ministry further reported 183 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 29,830. There are 18,750 active cases on the island.

