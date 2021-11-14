Jamaica plagued by a 'persistent epidemic of violence' says Anderson

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson has lamented that despite the efforts of the police in going after violent offenders, including the prosecution of criminal gangs and gang members, a persistent epidemic of violence continues to plague the country.

Anderson made the remarks during a press conference at Jamaica House on Sunday where Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the imposition of States of Emergency [SOEs] in seven police divisions across five parishes.

The commissioner said criminals armed with illegal firearms continue to commit murders at will. He noted that while there has been a ten per cent increase in the murder rate this year when compared to the corresponding period in 2020, “This ten per cent increase in murders is of a persistently unacceptably high number which means Jamaica's homicide rate remains within the top five countries in the world”.

Anderson highlighted that apart from the increase in the murder rate, shootings remain flat when compared with the corresponding period last year and other crimes are trending downward.

“What this means is that we have a violence problem. We have a problem with persons who are willing to take up guns and kill,” Anderson remarked.

He told the press conference that criminal gangs account for 70 per cent of all murders committed in the country while domestic issues account for 19 per cent. He also said there are other victims; those who are shot but do not die and who spend months in state medical care.

“There are also those who are left behind to fend for themselves and to mourn and entire communities that live in fear".

The commissioner said that as of Friday, November 12, there were 1,240 murders recorded in the country. Of that total, 392 murders occurred across four police divisions in Kingston and St Andrew, accounting for 32 per cent of the national figure. Of the 1,100 people who were shot and injured but survived, the Corporate Area of Kingston and St Andrew accounted for 391 of the victims or 36 per cent of the national figure.

In the tri-parish area of St James, Westmoreland and Hanover, 272 persons were killed, representing 22 per cent of the overall figure. Another 214 persons who were shot and injured but survived, accounting for 22 per cent of the overall number.

Anderson revealed that eleven murders committed over the previous 24-hour period were not included in Sunday's crime figures. Five of those murders took place in Westmoreland and four in the Corporate Area.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said the gangs responsible for perpetrating the crimes are funded through the guns-for-gun trade, through extortion, scamming and by local and overseas criminal organisations.