Jamaica perceived to be fifth most corrupt country in the Caribbean

Jamaica perceived to be fifth most corrupt country in the CaribbeanTuesday, January 25, 2022
Jamaica fell one place to land in the number 70 position in the latest corruption perception rankings by global watchdog Transparency International, after failing to score higher in the index.
The current listing means Jamaica is perceived to be the fifth most corrupt country in the Caribbean behind Haiti, Dominican Republic, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.
Jamaica was 69th out of 180 countries in 2020.
According to the 2021 Transparency International corruption perception ranking, the country's corruption perception index (CPI) remained at 44.
Zero on the CPI is considered highly corrupt while 100 is very clean.
Based on the data, Barbados was rated as the least corrupt country in the region with a score of 65 out of 100 and a ranking of 29th out of 180 countries.
The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) according to transparency.org where the list is posted, is the “most widely-used global corruption ranking in the world. It measures how corrupt each country's public sector is perceived to be, according to experts and businesspeople.”
The data sources used to compile the CPI covers issues such as bribery, diversion of public funds, officials using their public office for private gain without facing consequences and the ability of governments to contain corruption in the public sector etc.
Here's how other Caribbean countries appear in the ranking:
Barbados
Rank: 29th
Score: 65
The Bahamas
Rank: 30th
Score: 64
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Rank: 39th
Score: 59
Dominica
Rank: 45th
Score: 55
St Lucia
Rank: 42nd
Score: 56
Grenada
Rank: 52nd
Score: 53
Cuba
Rank: 64th
Score: 46
Jamaica
Rank: 70th
Score: 44
Guyana
Rank: 87th
Score: 39
Trinidad and Tobago
Rank: 82nd
Score: 41
Dominican Republic
Rank: 128th
Score: 30
Haiti
Rank: 164th
Score: 20
