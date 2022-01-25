Jamaica perceived to be fifth most corrupt country in the Caribbean

Jamaica fell one place to land in the number 70 position in the latest corruption perception rankings by global watchdog Transparency International, after failing to score higher in the index.

The current listing means Jamaica is perceived to be the fifth most corrupt country in the Caribbean behind Haiti, Dominican Republic, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaica was 69th out of 180 countries in 2020.

According to the 2021 Transparency International corruption perception ranking, the country's corruption perception index (CPI) remained at 44.

Zero on the CPI is considered highly corrupt while 100 is very clean.

Based on the data, Barbados was rated as the least corrupt country in the region with a score of 65 out of 100 and a ranking of 29th out of 180 countries.

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) according to transparency.org where the list is posted, is the “most widely-used global corruption ranking in the world. It measures how corrupt each country's public sector is perceived to be, according to experts and businesspeople.”

The data sources used to compile the CPI covers issues such as bribery, diversion of public funds, officials using their public office for private gain without facing consequences and the ability of governments to contain corruption in the public sector etc.

Here's how other Caribbean countries appear in the ranking:

Barbados

Rank: 29th

Score: 65

The Bahamas

Rank: 30th

Score: 64

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Rank: 39th

Score: 59

Dominica

Rank: 45th

Score: 55

St Lucia

Rank: 42nd

Score: 56

Grenada

Rank: 52nd

Score: 53

Cuba

Rank: 64th

Score: 46

Jamaica

Rank: 70th

Score: 44

Guyana

Rank: 87th

Score: 39

Trinidad and Tobago

Rank: 82nd

Score: 41

Dominican Republic

Rank: 128th

Score: 30

Haiti

Rank: 164th

Score: 20