Jamaica ready to provide support to St Vincent and the Grenadines — Holness

Jamaica ready to provide support to St Vincent and the Grenadines — HolnessThursday, April 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he spoke with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves today to express solidarity with the government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines and to assure him of Jamaica's readiness to provide assistance in light of the increased threatening activity of the La Soufriere volcano.
According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Gonsalves outlined the disaster response arrangements in place through the efforts of the Vincentian government with the support of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the Regional Security System as well as further arrangements to be implemented with the support of regional and international partners as well as the private sector.
Both prime ministers expressed confidence in the arrangements thus far, even as they identified potential challenges and discussed areas within which Jamaica could assist, said OPM.
Holness also committed to placing Jamaica's Disaster Assistance Relief Team (DART) at the ready, should they need to be deployed.
The two leaders further agreed to remain in touch on evolving needs.
Within the framework of CDEMA, Jamaica is the focal point for disasters in the Northern Caribbean, however the DART has provided emergency support in the Eastern Caribbean.
