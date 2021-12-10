Jamaica rebound in U-17 basketball with win over El Salvador

MEXICALI, Mexico – Jamaica rebounded from their lopsided opening game loss to host Mexico in the FIBA Centrobasket Under-17 Championship with a comfortable 95-78 win over El Salvador on Thursday at the Instituto del Deporte y la Cultura Fisica.

London Johnson just missed a triple double as he scored 40 points for the second night and had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Jamaicans who will play the Dominican Republic Friday for a spot in the semi-finals on Saturday.

It was an improved performance from the Jamaican team compared to their effort against Mexico the previous day. After a close first quarter where they led 22-21, the Jamaicans went up 48-40 at halftime and they led 71-60 at the end of the third quarter.

Marcus McDonald chipped in with 21 points, six assists and five steals; Flawless Travers scored 11 points, six assists and four rebounds; and Romareo Mills had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Juan Pablo Ibbara led El Salvador with 20 points and nine rebounds while Cesar Peraza had 16 points and Kaeden Sibrian scored 12 points.

-Paul Reid