Jamaica receive US$15m in COVID-19 support

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica has received more than US$15 million (J$2 billion) in cash or kind, through various partnerships, in support of its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure during a statement in the House of Representatives on March 10.

Tufton said, through partnerships with the World Health Organization (WHO)/Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and other United Nations agencies, private sector, civil society, bilateral engagements, and the Diaspora, the Government has been able to access critical investments that have enabled the country to achieve many of the mission critical outcomes in the war against COVID-19.

The Minister informed that the country benefited from donations in vaccines, the development of technological solutions for the rollout of the vaccine programme, and the provision of social support in the form of groceries and other household items to communities that were impacted in the early stages of the pandemic.

“Through partnership with Japan, we have increased capacity in radiology with donations of seven ultrasound machines and six portable X-ray machines that went to six hospitals,” Tufton said.

He also informed that through partnerships with Japan, the Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia and Israel, Jamaica increased its capacity for monitoring and treatment with donations of ventilators, monitors, electrocardiograph (ECG) machines, oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment.

In addition, through partnerships with PAHO/WHO and other UN agencies in collaboration with Canada, United Kingdom and Germany, Jamaica received personal protective equipment (PPE), blood pressure machines, pulse oximeters, ECGs, monitors, beds, resuscitation trolleys, computers, laryngoscopes, tablets and cell phones.

“These actions have demonstrated, once more, the efficacy of partnership in the promotion of health. These efforts have resulted in the strengthening of the health system and have opened new opportunities for engagement and collaboration on other issues affecting the health resilience of the country,” Tufton said.

