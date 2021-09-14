Jamaica receives 100,800 doses each of AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica on Tuesday received 100,800 doses each of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, representing a further boost to the island's COVID-19 vaccine stock.

The disclosure was made by the Ministry of Heath and Wellness in a tweet.

"The AstraZeneca arrived from Canada through the COVAX facility, and the J&J (Johnson & Johnson) arrived from the African Medical Supplies Platform," the tweet said.

Last month, Jamaica received over 800,000 doses of vaccines as the health ministry tries to reach its target of administering some 700,000 doses of the vaccines by the end of this September.

This is in pursuit of the greater goal to have 65 per cent of the Jamaican population vaccinated by March 2022.

And with more doses now available, the island's vaccination numbers are increasing, with 647,687 doses administered as of Monday, according to the ministry's COVID-19 vaccination tracker.

Of that number, 471,072 were first doses, 161,831 were second doses and 14,784 were single doses.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has also sought to assure Jamaicans that they will soon have easier access to the vaccine including being able to get the jab while shopping, while at church, at their doctor's office, place of business or in their community.

Tufton gave the commitment while speaking at the ministry's COVID Conversations press conference last Thursday.