Jamaica receives 204,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine from the US

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The first batch of more than 200,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from the United States arrived in the island on Thursday morning.

Speaking on the tarmac at the Norman Manley International Airport after the arrival, Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed a “heartfelt thank you to President (Joe) Biden, Vice President (Kamala) Harris, the entire United States Government and the people of the United States for this generous donation of Pfizer vaccine.”

Approximately 204,000 doses of the vaccine arrived Thursday, with children 12 years and older being prioritised to receive the shot as the Government prepares for the re-opening of schools for face-to-face classes in October.

Education Minister Fayval Williams also expressed thanks to the United States for the “generous gift”, noting that “many parents and teachers are anxious to see the education sector return to normality or as near normal operations as possible.”

She said a public education campaign is being rolled out to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated.

A total of 608,000 doses of the vaccine are to arrive in the island in three batches over a three-month period following negotiations between Jamaica's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Government of the United States of America.