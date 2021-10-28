Jamaica receives 45,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine from Suriname

KINGSTON, Jamaica - After weeks of uncertainty Jamaica has received another shipment of Pfizer vaccines to boost the island's stock.

Some 45,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure in a tweet late Wednesday, in which he uploaded a video of the Caribbean Airlines flight arriving at the airport with the doses of the vaccines.

"JUST LANDED: 45,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine," he tweeted.

In a subsequent release, the Health and Wellness Ministry said the shipment was a gift from the Government of Suriname. It represents a portion of the 145,000 doses that are expected to arrive in the country by the end of this week.

Priority will be given to the over 80,000 people who have received their first dose and are awaiting the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Tufton highlighted that after second doses have been distributed, Pfizer vaccines will be given exclusively to children ages 12-18 in hopes of resuming face-to-face classes.

These individuals are being asked to schedule an appointment via the online portal at www.moh.gov.jm or call the vaccination centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

The portal is to open Thursday, while the administering of the Pfizer vaccines is to resume on Monday.

In the meantime, another 100,620 Pfizer vaccines purchased from the COVAX Facility is expected to arrive in the country by the end of the week, the Ministry said.