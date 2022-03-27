Jamaica receives over US$600,000 in medical supplies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has received medical equipment, valued at US$628,714.12, from the governments of the Republic of South Korea and Canada, to bolster the national coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic response.

Korea's donation, valued US$500,000, includes 50 defibrillators, 50 electrocardiograph (ECG) and 100 physiological monitors, and COVID-19 testing apparatus.

Canada provided critical care beds, ECG and blood pressure machines, laptops, video laryngoscopes, and privacy screens valued US$128,714.12.

These were facilitated through the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) under the Canada Caribbean Disaster Risk Management Programme.

The equipment were handed over to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton along with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, and State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, during brief presentation ceremonies in Kingston on Thursday, March 24.

Ministers Tufton and Johnson Smith expressed gratitude for that country's gesture and for the collaboration.

Noting that the past two years have “reaffirmed our interconnectedness and interdependence as a global family”, Senator Johnson Smith said the items, which are “well received” are “timely and significant.”

“Indeed, we are emerging from this pandemic with a deeper appreciation for the bonds of cooperation and collaboration that are required in such challenging times,” the Minister added.

Noting that Korea has “always demonstrated a willingness” to assist and respond to Jamaica's needs, Senator Johnson Smith said Thursday's presentation “is another manifestation of the steady and consistent support we have received from our Korean friends.”

In his remarks, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Korea in Jamaica, Baejin Lim, said the donation will go a far way in boosting healthcare delivery locally, and assisting the fight against COVID-19.

He said the gifts have come “at an opportune time, given that this year, Korea and Jamaica celebrate our Diamond Jubilee of diplomatic relations.”

“It has certainly been a wonderful journey of cooperation and bonding over these years,” Lim added.

Canada's donation was presented to MCuthbert-Flynn at the PAHO/WHO Jamaica country office.

In her remarks, Cuthbert-Flynn underscored the importance of partnerships in improving Jamaica's capacity to deliver healthcare at the requisite standards, to maintain high levels of service delivery.