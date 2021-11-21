Jamaica receives strong endorsements at IMEX America 2021 Convention

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica received strong endorsements during the recent staging of the IMEX America 2021 convention held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

IMEX America is the largest Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) travel show held in the US and built around the theme, The Heartbeat of the Global Business Events Community, IMEX 2021 held its first face-to-face staging of the event since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, under the banner -- It's good to be back.

It brought together over 4,200 global decision makers in the industry.

Several tourism stakeholders, primarily from western Jamaica flew into Las Vegas to participate at the event. As the lead marketer for destination Jamaica, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) provided an opportunity for these supplier partners to participate in the Jamaica booth to meet with planners/buyers who are sourcing Jamaica for their MICE group programmes.

Reacting to the favourable response received at the conference, Groups and Conventions Manager at the JTB (Miami office), John Woolcock, said: “It is positive that the JTB was getting excellent feedbacks and leads from many of the buyers at IMEX America. It was a great idea for Jamaica to have been there to promote the destination and support the planners who are sourcing Jamaica for future groups.”

Extending one of his strongest endorsements to date, director of sponsorship at the prestigious US based Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE Midwest Chapter), Mike Farmer, has commended the JTB's team in the Groups and Conventions department (Miami office) for the strong support they gave to the several Jamaican tourism stakeholders they hosted at the conference.

Admitting that he was optimistic about next year's staging of IMEX America, Farmer said Jamaica should too, given the strong COVID-19 protocols implemented by the island's government. This, he said, augurs well for Jamaica's tourism industry.

“Jamaica should be optimistic about what's going to happen because they were one of those destinations that took the health protocols seriously and took steps to implement measures at an early stage. That action got the attention of the travel community. Therefore, we are comfortable bringing our groups to Jamaica because we feel confident that there won't be a flare up of COVID-19 cases that could result in cancellations,” Farmer emphasized.

With this finding, Farmer said Jamaica was well positioned to capitalize on this venture and is encouraging tourism partners to do just that.

With similar feedback being echoed by several high-profile partners in the international tourism community over the past 13 months, director of tourism, Donovan White, has maintained that the commendations have signaled that Jamaica has been progressive in practicing all the necessary health protocols in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, by focusing on health security and recovery of Jamaica's economy through tourism in a very responsible way.

“That speaks volume for the work being undertaken by Jamaica, particularly through the Ministry of Tourism, the JTB and the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) to ensure that as we arise from this pandemic we are creating new opportunities that will take us into the future,” stated White.

Meanwhile, Woolcock cited that a number of things were working well within Jamaica's favour. These he said, include the island's close proximity to the US, its airlift capability from the US, as well as the effective COVID-19 protocols in place. “This bodes well for the MICE market moving groups to Jamaica,” he said.